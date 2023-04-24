'Even when he does horrible films…': Madhoo shares her thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan

Madhoo has revealed that she had a crush on Shah Rukh Khan and called herself the actor's 'biggest fan'. In a new interview, Madhoo said that even when Shah Rukh doesn't do well at the box office or he does 'horrible’ work, he is just like a God'. She also responded to a question on if she dealt with any gossip or link-ups with co-actors during the early days of her career. (Also Read | Madhoo on sexism in films, why she decided to quit: 'All the heroines at that time were typecast')

Shah Rukh made a comeback this year with his film Pathaan, after a break of over four years. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. It released in theatres worldwide in January and earned over ₹1,000 crore at the global box office.

In an interview with Times of India, Madhoo said, "When one talks about a crush, the first name that comes to my mind is Shah Rukh Khan. His charisma and the way he does things on screen, what he represents, appeals to me. I am his biggest fan. Even when his films flop, he doesn't do well at the box office or he does horrible work, he is just like a God."

Talking about linkups with co-stars earlier, Madhoo added, "Young people fall for the little things in life. They like, dislike, break up, wear makeup, and all those things happen in life at that time. I don't carry pain or hurt; I only carry lessons, and that's why I decided, main film industry mein shaadi nahi karungi (I will not get married to someone from the industry). Because I went through a certain kind of situation. The biggest lesson I learned was that I am a possessive and jealous person, who cannot get married to an actor."

Madhoo made her debut in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante (1991). Her first release was K Balachander's Azhagan, the same year, co-starring Mammooty, Bhanupriya, and Geetha. She made her debut in the Malayalam industry with Ottayal Pattalam (1991), opposite Mukesh. She played the lead role in Mani Ratnam's Roja (1992). In 2008, she made her comeback with Kabhi Socha Bhi Na Tha.

Madhoo was recently seen as Apsara Menaka in Shaakuntalam. The film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha. The Gunasekhar-directed film, which is based on poet Kalidasa's play Abhijnanashakuntalam, released in theatres last week.

