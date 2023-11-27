EXCLUSIVE| Karan Johar has a meeting with Ayan Mukerji: Was it about Brahmastra 2 with Ranbir Kapoor?

It seems that all is well again between filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. But whether it is Brahmastra 2 which has reunited them is yet to be seen.

Filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar

It all started when the rumour mill was abuzz that Mukerji had taken the superhero franchise to another studio, and this had left KJo shocked, straining their relations.

But we have learnt that KJo recently met Mukerji, indicating things are okay between them. “The two met at Johar’s office for a meeting. So whatever friction that might have arisen due to Brahmastra, seems to not be there anymore. Johar has been Ayan’s mentor so this bitterness was not going to be there for long. They are on talking terms and looking for a way to collaborate again,” our source tells us. However, it remains to be seen whether the topic of discusion was Brahmastra 2 or not. Mukerji is currently busy with War 2, and the next two years will be spent on that.

Speculation was even rife that Ranbir Kapoor’s involvement in this was he was on Ayan’s side. However, they never said anything publicly about it. But our source says KJo has always had a good equation with him, more so because his protege, actor Alia Bhatt is married to him. “Ranbir and KJo’s professional collaboration in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil remains close to KJo’s heart. In fact he messaged Ranbir after watching the trailer of his latest action film. He even took to Instagram to share praise for him, calling him a genius,” our source further says.

All’s well that ends well.