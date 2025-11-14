Exclusive | Ranveer Singh opens up about working with Deepika Padukone: ‘There’s authenticity that’s priceless’

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have created magic on screen through several memorable films, including the one that sparked their real-life love story, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The couple recently reunited on screen for a new tourism campaign of a foreign destination, and Ranveer can’t help but gush about working alongside his wife. Deepika Padukone recently joined her husband Ranveer Singh, as a brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi tourism. (Instagram)

On working with Deepika

Over the years, Ranveer has worked with Deepika on several films such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. They were last seen on the big screen together in Singham Again. The couple sent their fans into a tizzy by collaborating on Experience Abu Dhabi. Deepika has joined Ranveer as a brand ambassador for the Emirates.

“I love working with Deepika. Our on-screen chemistry is so natural,” Ranveer tells us in an exclusive interview. The actor continues, “There’s an authenticity there that’s priceless. That really resonates with the audience.”

“Indian travellers are emotionally driven. They want stories and experiences that make them feel something at a soul level. When they see us exploring the place together, they’re seeing the possibility of how two people can live to the fullest, experience beautiful moments and create memories,” added Ranveer, who welcomed his daughter Dua with Deepika in 2024.

On making memories with Deepika

Ranveer admitted that it’s impossible for him to pick just one special moment from working with Deepika, as every experience they share on set feels equally memorable and meaningful.

Looking back at how Deepika got excited about reuniting with him, Ranveer reveals, “She used to always see pictures and videos of my trips to the place and would be like, ‘It looks so amazing! I would love to see and experience it!’ So, finally exploring the place with her has been special as a whole. I can’t really pick any one moment. There have been many special moments. The best part is we have only scratched the surface. There’s still so much more to do.”

Here, Ranveer reveals that he and Deepika have very different travel personalities.

“When it was just me, the vibe was definitely playful and just really full-throttle hype mode. But with Deepika, there’s a grounding presence. She brings grace and poise that complements my energy… Together, we reflect two different traveller types and find interesting things to do in the city - as a couple,” adds Ranveer, who will soon be seen in the film, Dhurandhar, which is slated to release in December.