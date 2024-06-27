 Japanese duo recreates Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela scene. Internet says ‘nailed it’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Japanese duo recreates Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela scene. Internet says ‘nailed it’

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 27, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Japan: The video shows a duo recreating a scene from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s song Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released over a decade ago, but it is still a fan favourite owing to its breathtaking sets, soulful songs, powerful dialogues and more. Turns out, the film, a cinematic masterpiece, has a fan base not just in India but in Japan, too, where it was screened in cinemas. A video of a duo from Japan, who have watched the film, recreating a few scenes from the film’s song Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun has been gaining significant traction on Instagram and winning people’s hearts left, right and centre.

Japan: Duo recreating Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela scene. (Instagram/@mayojapan)
Japan: Duo recreating Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela scene. (Instagram/@mayojapan)

“Today, I watched Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in cinema in Japan,” wrote a video creator, who goes by Mayo Japan, on Instagram. The Japanese woman also shared a video.

She added that she watched the film on the “big screen” with Japanese subtitles after watching it over five times.

“It’s one of my favourite Indian movies, and I already watched it more than 5 time times. But today, I finally watched it on a big screen with Japanese subtitles. (I can watch Hindi movies without subtitles but this movie uses a bit of Gujarati accent in Hindi, so kinda difficult to understand all accurately),” she further wrote.

The video creator further expressed, “I like this movie because 1. every moment is like an art, breathtakingly beautiful and 2. Deepika and Ranveer’s acting with passionated love and anger.”

Watch the video below:

While reacting to the video, an Instagram user said, “This one is the best.”

Another added, “You guys are amazing.”

“Nailed it,” commented a third.

A fourth internet user praised, “Too beautiful. Dance, expression, and pairing.”

“Aww. My favourite movie. Both are so cute,” posted a fifth individual.

About Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The musical romance Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was released in 2013. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also produced the film alongside Kishore Lulla. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Monty Sharma directed the music of the film.

The film revolves around two individuals Ram Leela, who fell in love with each other, but couldn’t stay together as their families, Rajadi and Sanera, have been at war with each other for the past 500 years.

News / Trending / Japanese duo recreates Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela scene. Internet says 'nailed it'
