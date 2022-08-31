EXCLUSIVE | We have been inviting Bappa for 60 years now, says Shraddha Kapoor

‘Good vibes only’ announces a neon sign on a wall of Shraddha Kapoor’s sea facing Mumbai house when we enter. And the tastefully decorated house more than makes up for the slight delay that happens when someone wants to look their best for Bappa.

The star of hits such as Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and set to be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next, drops in after a while, just to sweetly say ‘so sorry for keeping you guys waiting’. And when she’s ready in a stunning traditional red and green saree, nobody is complaining. Of course, she also orders modaks, Bappa’s favourite, for everyone, with ghee.

The conversation that follows is just as sweet as the modaks:

You look like a true Marathi mulgi, all heart for Bappa. How special a place does he hold in your heart?

You know it’s my favourite time of the year. I have been celebrating the festival with my family with great pomp and fervour. Every year we welcome bappa in our house, eat modaks and sweets, visit pandals —the whole energy that comes with the festival is amazing. Bappa holds an extremely special place in my heart, he’s like a friend, who can solve all our petty issues and make everything right.

For how many years have you been inviting him to your house now?

We have been inviting Bappa for almost 60 years now. I fondly remember, my first ever modak was given to me by my nani. The one thing I love the most about this festival is that I get to catch up with all my relatives during this time. While growing up, all my cousins, aunts and uncles would come to the house and we would do the aarti together, which was simply amazing.

You insisted on doing this shoot with us with an eco friendly Bappa. When was the point when you decided that you will only bring an eco-friendly Bappa to your house?

Going green and getting an eco-friendly bappa, was actually my aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure’s suggestion. She was the one who told us about it and we followed it. And I would urge everyone to go eco-friendly, this year and do their bit.

What have you wished to Bappa this year- something on the professional or personal front?

I have nothing to ask for, just seek blessings and express gratitude for everything I have and achieved.

There has to be a ritual that you follow in these days without fail every time?

Yes, we are doing just that right now. Eating modaks! (laughs).

