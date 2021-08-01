Exes Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad joins them for tea as they arrive in Srinagar for Laal Singh Chaddha. See pics

Exes Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were joined by their son Azad Rao Khan as they arrived in Srinagar, after completing a schedule of shooting in Ladakh. The former couple, who announced their separation a few weeks ago, are currently working on Laal Singh Chaddha.

On Saturday, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met with the J&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha, who tweeted from his official account, "Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination."

Aamir and Kiran also met Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, for tea. Photos being shared by fan clubs showed that their son was also a part of the get-together.

Aamir and Kiran have made numerous joint appearances together since announcing their separation in July. Recently, they appeared for a press conference, and before that, they participated in a local ritual.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” they said in a joint statement, announcing their separation.

In a follow-up video, they assured fans that they are happy and will continue to be family, even though their relationship has changed. “Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don’t think otherwise),” Aamir said.