Exes Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao come together for Laal Singh Chaddha press conference, watch

Actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, came together for a press conference in Kargil recently to talk about their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Snippets of the media interaction were widely shared online by fan clubs.

During the press meet, Aamir and Kiran said that their experience of shooting in Kargil has been memorable and thanked the authorities and locals for their support. He added that they wanted to shoot there last year, but their plans were stalled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Aamir also revealed that the Kargil War of 1999 features in the narrative of Laal Singh Chaddha. “Humari film Laal Singh Chaddha mein ek sequence hai jo Kargil jo humari war hui thi, uske upar based hain. Ek incident hai. Toh zahir hai, hum Kargil aayenge. Kyunki jo Kargil ki war hai wo yahi hui thi toh hum chahenge jitna accurate rahe hum (There is a sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha set against the backdrop of the Kargil War. There is an incident based on it in the film and we wanted to shoot in Kargil to be as accurate as possible),” he said.





Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir in the titular role, while Kiran is one of the producers of the film. Pictures of the former couple from the shoot locations have been going viral online.

Also see: Swara Bhasker takes fans inside ‘favourite spot’ of her newly-renovated home, see photos

Earlier this month, Aamir and Kiran announced the end of their 15-year marriage and their decision to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” they said in a joint statement.

Later, in a video, Aamir and Kiran assured fans that they are happy and will continue to be ‘family’. “Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don’t think otherwise),” he said.