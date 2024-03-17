Exes Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey celebrate son Haroon's 13th birthday together. See pic

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma may have separated years ago, but they continue to cordially co-parent their son, Haroon. As he turned 13, the parents got together to celebrate the occasion like an ideal modern family. (Also Read – Konkona Sen Sharma exclusive interview: On Killer Soup's complicated shoot and that Wake Up Sid ad with Ranbir Kapoor) Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma celebrate their son Haroon's birthday

Haroon's birthday celebration

On Saturday, Ranvir took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the three. They all can be seen with smiling faces. While Ranvir wore a grey T-shirt, Konkona opted for a black one. The birthday boy can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt and striking a cool pose, standing between his parents. Ranvir wrote in the caption, "In personal news, we now have a teenager in our midst. #terribleteens"

Ranvir's Moh Maya Money co-star Neha Dhupia dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor also commented, “Wow.. amazing.. beautiful picture (red heart emoji).”

About Ranvir and Konkona

Ranvir got married to Konkona in September 2010 and she gave birth to Haroon in March 2011. However, they got separated soon after. The two have shared the screen space in Rajat Kapoor's 2006 directorial Mixed Doubles, Anil Mehta's 2007 dance film Aaja Nachle, and Anant Mahadevan's 2015 period film Gour Hari Dastaan. Ranvir also starred in Konkona's 2017 directorial debut A Death in the Gunj.

Last year, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Konkona said that she and Ranvir try to plan their schedules in a way that at least one of them is in town with Haroon. “I am very lucky because Haroon’s father is a very involved parent. The thing is, because both of us are working and shooting, we are able to mostly balance it out. When Haroon’s father is shooting, I try to be in town and vice versa,” she said.

On the work front, Konkona was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey's Netflix India Original series Killer Soup earlier this year. She will next star in Anurag Basu's romantic anthology Metro… In Dino, the sequel to their 2007 film Life in a… Metro. Ranvir was last seen in a cameo in Manish Sharma's blockbuster spy thriller Tiger 3 last year.