Why Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas crashed, per experts: ‘It's a bad film, nowhere close to Top Gun’

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas was hailed as an aerial action entertainer ahead of its release but the film is simply not flying high at the box office. It has averaged a daily haul of ₹1.25-1.5 crore on all three days over the opening weekend and currently stands at total of ₹3.8 crore. As the film fails to attract audience, film business experts help us look into the reasons which must have led to its poor performance at the ticket counters. Also read: Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut film registers slight fall on Sunday, stands at ₹3.8 crore total

Something is missing in Tejas

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas has not got the desired response at the box office.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta refused to talk much about the film and simply said, “It's a bad film”.

Listing out some reasons for the film's failure, trade expert Girish Johar said, “There are two main reasons. Kangana went all out for promotions but I also feel that people were not too excited with whatever the promotion materials were shared. And also, they did not find something new in the promotions. Every one knows its a fictionalized underdog story. There are planes but those who have watched Mission Impossible and Top Gun, they couldn't find the film to be of that level. I think they probably could have smelled that something is missing. The audience has the power of smelling the content. If the reason would have been something else, the film would have at least got a decent start. The reason is that they are not satisfied with whatever they have seen. I think the characterization and weak script are also critical reasons.”

Tejas stars Kangana as an Indian Air Force pilot of the same name, flying a jet of the same name and going on a mission with the same name. It has been directed by Sarvesh Mevara and shows Kangana going on a dangerous rescue mission. The film released alongside Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail which has collected double the amount of Tejas.

Tejas vs 12th Fail

Comparing Tejas with 12th Fail, Girish Johar said, “Vikrant Massey is a lesser known star but the content is solid, and it grew over the weekend. Had the content been solid for Tejas also, it had all the chances to grow over the weekend, which it did not. So somewhere down the line, the core of the film, which is the content, I think the audiences could not connect with that.”

Not impressed with Tejas' opening at ₹1.25 crore, Kangana had shared a video to invite fans to watch Tejas. She had said in the video that the audience doesn't give chance to 99 percent of films which release in theatres. On being asked if this was the case, Girish said, “No, I don't think so. Good films are working, like 12th Fail. There are other small films as well, like Mrs Chatterjee Versus Norway and Vikram Bhatt's horror film 1920. They had also done well among the masses. Had that been the case, 12th Fail wouldn't have been that strong.”

Tejas received mixed to negative reviews. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Kangana Ranaut takes you on a bumpy ride through skies and geopolitics”. It further read: “Tejas is a film that soars when it comes to action but painfully crashes when it attempts to navigate complex geopolitics”.

Is this the reason?

Sources also claim that Kangana's “political affiliations have probably backfired” as the audience simply doesn't accept the politicisation of actors. And it can be a critical reason behind her variety of films not performing well at the box office.

