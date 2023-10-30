Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut film registers slight fall on Sunday, stands at 3.8 crore total

Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film has absolutely shown no growth in its opening weekend. The film recorded a slight fall on Sunday with a collection of ₹1.25 crore as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The film has collected ₹3.8 crore in three days. Also read: Tejas movie review Kangana Ranaut plays a fearless pilot in Tejas.

On Sunday, Tejas recorded 8.37 percent Hindi occupancy. This is slightly higher than the Friday number. The film made an opening collection of ₹1.25 crore and did not improve much on Saturday with only about 4 percent of growth. The Sunday figure remains as same as the opening day.

Tejas released alongside Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail which has shown improvement day by day and is expected to do better. Its three-day collection is double of what Tejas has earned in the opening weekend.

Sarvesh Mewara has helmed Tejas which opened in theatres amid negative to mixed reviews. It revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot. It aims to show how the Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The Hindustan Times review of the film called it a “bumpy ride through skies and geopolitics”. Film Companion called the film a 'comedy'. Many had negative views about the film on IMDB. A user called the film "poor man's Top Gun" while another user said that it was the "worst movie ever seen in life". Many also put it on the "must not watch" list.

On Saturday, Kangana had shared a video asking her fans to come to theatres to watch Tejas. She had said that Covid had adverse effects on the Hindi film industry and many theatres are shutting down. She insisted that people should go and watch movies in theatres with family and friends.

Tejas is Kangana's fifth film after Panga, Thalaivii, Dhaakad and Chandramukhi 2 which couldn't fulfill the expectations at the box office. She had also produced Tiku Weds Sheru which was an OTT release.

