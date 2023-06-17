Faisal Khan hugs brother Aamir Khan at family party after calling him ‘opportunist’ last year

Looks like all is indeed well between brothers Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan. The two, who also acted together in the 2000 film Mela, recently met up for the birthday party of their mother Zeenat Hussain. They shared hugs at the get-together and photos from the same have surfaced on social media. (Also read: Aamir Khan will do a film when he is 'emotionally ready', wants to spend time with family right now)

The brothers reunite

Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan shared hugs at their mother's recent birthday party at home.

Photos shared by Aamir's sister Nikhat Hegde on Instagram show the whole family coming together for Zeenat's birthday. Aamir is seen in a yellow kurta and red salwar, posing next to his mother. Also seen is Faisal in a black shirt and white pants. All four siblings came together to pose with their mother in one picture.

A couple more photos show Aamir greeting Faisal as he arrives and then giving him a hug.

What happened last year

The photos come a year after Faisal criticised Aamir for his apology over the controversial ‘intolerance’ comment he made a few years ago. He even said he made the wrong choice while picking Laal Singh Chaddha as his comeback movie.

He had told The Times of India, "Yes, it was right to apologise. No person knows everything in life. There’s no harm in apologising and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was releasing. That seems opportunistic. But if someone doesn’t realise that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realisation dawns upon someone."

Other allegations made by Faisal

Faisal had earlier levelled several allegations against his brother Aamir. He said last year that he was once ‘caged’ by Aamir. Faisal had fought a legal battle with his family in 2007-08. Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2008, after the court’s verdict, Faisal had said, “Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person.”

