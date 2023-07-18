Fan asks Taapsee Pannu when will she get married, actor replies ‘I am not pregnant as yet’

Taapsee Pannu has kept away from social media for quite some time now. On Monday, the actor conducted a rare Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Instagram and replied to a few questions asked by them. She had a very prompt reply to the question of marriage and couldn't control her laughter over the same. Taapsee is in a relationship with badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe for several years. Also read: Taapsee Pannu reacts to recent Bollywood weddings, says she and boyfriend Mathias Boe 'aren't into PDA'

Taapsee on marriage

Taapsee Pannu has this reply on the question of marriage.

A fan asked Taapsee, "Shaadi kab karoge (when will you get married)." The actor promptly replied, "So when I am getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know." She then broke into a fit of laughter.

Taapsee Pannu took a fan question during an AMA session.

When Taapsee is not working, she is usually on a holiday with boyfriend Mathias Boe and her sister Shagun Pannu. She recently returned from a very long vacation and said during the fan interaction that she is probably holidaying much more than she is working. She however, added that Krabi Island is on her list for her next trip.

What Taapsee had once said about her wedding plans

Few years ago, Taapsee had said that she would like to get married only for kids. “I will get married only when I want to have babies. I want to have kids out of wedlock. I don’t want an elaborate wedding either. It will be one long day with close friends and family. This multiple day thing is too tiring. It will be like a compact one-day thing,” she had told Pinkvilla in a 2020 interview.

Taapsee's lineup of films

Taapsee took a much-needed break after delivering six releases last year, including Looop Lapeta, Mishan Impossible, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Tadka and Blurr. She has now paired up with Shah Rukh Khan for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki that is expected to release this December. Taapsee has said that she has 3-4 days of shoot left for the film. She also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.

Taapsee is currently shooting for her next Tamil film, Alien. She said on Monday, “It is a high-concept film. Those who enjoyed Game Over will definitely appreciate it. Just to clarify, I am not playing the role of the Alien. This film marks a new and different experience for me too.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.