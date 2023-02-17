Fan shares how Deepika Padukone reacted when they met at LA airport: 'After a 16-hour journey, she was so...'

Actor Deepika Padukone grabbed attention for travelling in economy class during a recent flight. A video of her and her bodyguard walking down the aisle towards the washroom inside the aircraft as excited fans looked on was shared by a co-passenger. Now, a fan, who saw Deepika recently at the Los Angeles airport, recounted the experience of meeting the actor. He posted a photo of himself and his mother posing with Deepika inside the airport after the actor had travelled for some '16 hours'. Also read: Deepika Padukone flies economy class; fans say she didn't respond to them. Watch

A Los Angeles-based Instagram user, recently shared a photo with Deepika, and wrote a long note detailing their interaction. In the photo, Deepika wore an orange jumper and jacket with black sunglasses as she posed with him and his mother, both of whom smiled for the camera. In his caption, he wrote, "What an ending to a family trip. Many of you have been asking about this so here it goes. My mom went 'that's someone!' And I said yeah that someone is Deepika Padukone!"

He then narrated how they got talking, and that it was Deepika, who started the conversation. He wrote about their 'quick interaction', "Deepika started the convo and asked if we had a good flight. I congratulated her on Pathaan and she said 'that's so sweet, thank you'. We said safe travels and she said 'you as well, and it was nice to meet you'." He further described the actor as 'super friendly and extremely nice', and wrote, "Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Despite a 16-hour journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans. Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee (Deepika) to be."

Many took to the comments section of his post, and reacted to his wholesome interaction with Deepika at the airport. A person commented, "Now that’s awesome." One Instagram user recalled her own experience of meeting Deepika years ago, writing, "Deepika is a sweetheart. I met her right before she started shooting for Om Shanti Om. Me, my mom and her had a nice conversation on our flight. She sat right next to us in economy (class). She had given us her phone number and address she had at the time. She’s such a down to earth and warm person."

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and others. The film was released on January 25, and is backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan is inching closer to grossing ₹1000 crore worldwide. Deepika's upcoming films include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, among others.

