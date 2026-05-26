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Fanaa turns 20: Kajol recalls wearing a thin salwar kameez in -27° C during shoot in Poland with Aamir Khan

Fanaa starred Kajol and Aamir Khan in lead roles. The film was a major critical and commercial hit.

May 26, 2026 04:17 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Kajol and Aamir Khan delivered a blockbuster in 2006 film Fanaa. Many fans consider the film to be one of the best in their respective careers. The film marks 20 years of release today. Kajol took to her X account to recollect memories of shooting the film, and has shared her experience of shooting for a song at minus 27 degrees, wearing just a chiffon salwar kameez while the rest of the cast were suited up.

What Kajol shared

Aamir Khan and Kajol in a still from Fanna.

Kajol shared a series of pictures from the shoot of Fanaa, and wrote in the caption, “20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old and I was ——— but what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down... what a blast from the past!”

It was Aamir who had referred Kajol’s name for the role of Zooni in Fanaa. Kunal had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We went to Aamir first and when we asked him who he thinks would play the role of Zooni the best, he said ‘I will give you three names and that is Kajol, Kajol and Kajol.”

However, the makers weren’t sure if Kajol would star in the film as she was also offered Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna around the same time. He said, “Karan [Johar] was casting for KANK (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) at that time, and since Kajol and he were thick friends, Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I thought she would work in that film. But when we approached her, she gave her nod at the first narration.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

kajol aamir khan
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