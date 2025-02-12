Kunal Kohli says Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story is ‘cuter’ than Hum Tum, Fanaa

Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter, Kaveri Kapur, has finally made her Bollywood debut alongside Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri, in Kunal Kohli's latest directorial, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The romantic drama released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11. Kunal Kohli says Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story is 'cutest' of Fanaa and Hum Tum.

(Also Read: Vardhan Puri opens up and confesses, ‘Sometimes people directly ask you for a sexual favour’)

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kaveri and Vardhan opened up about their experience working with filmmaker Kunal, known for directing hit romantic dramas like Fanaa and Hum Tum. Kunal also shared how Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story differs from his previous romantic films and explained why he chose Kaveri and Vardhan as the leads.

Kunal Kohli on Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

When asked what sets Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story apart from his other romantic dramas like Fanaa and Hum Tum, Kunal said, "It’s the cutest of them all, with the cutest couple. We always look for something different in a love story. I think the cuteness and freshness will shine through. In an age where everything is made up and botoxed, we have two innocent, sweet faces. And I think that’s what makes Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story special."

Kaveri and Vardhan on working with Kunal

Kaveri shared that working with Kunal Kohli was an amazing experience and that she had a blast on set. She added, "I had never acted before, but I think he truly understood my personality and guided me in a way that allowed me to deliver my best. The advice he gave both of us was different, but it worked perfectly. On top of that, I had so much fun on set. I was sad when we wrapped—I even cried. I am so grateful to Kunal, not only because he gave me the opportunity to do my first film, but also because he helped me discover a passion I didn’t know I had. I never thought I wanted to be an actor, but working with him made me fall in love with acting. It changed the course of my life."

Vardhan called working with Kunal a life-altering experience, saying, "This is the most loved I have ever felt on a film set, and all credit goes to Kunal sir. He made us feel so warm, so comfortable, and so safe—so calm and at ease. He is one of the most collaborative minds in the Indian film industry. I think he is a kind, empathetic genius. Working with him has been a dream. When he narrated the idea to me, it took me back to the time when I first watched Hum Tum. He pioneered the multiplex hero concept. What I love is that he stuck to his vision throughout the filming process."

Kunal on how he cast Kaveri and Vardhan

Talking about the casting process, Kunal Kohli recalled meeting Kaveri in Mauritius with her father and revealed what made him choose her for the role. He said, "There was an event, and I was talking to Shekhar (Kapur), and she was there with a friend. She just walked up, scolded Shekhar, and left—like a daughter would. My daughter does this to me all the time! And I just loved the way she interacted with him. Later, I saw them together in different places, and there was such a beautiful innocence in their bond." In her defense, Kaveri added that her father was being very irrational, and her yelling was justified.

He continued, "Vardhan, one of the producers, sent me his profile. When I saw it, I thought, This guy pairs really well with her (Kaveri). I called him, and in 10 minutes, he was there. Our conversation wasn’t about the role—I wanted to see how he interacted as a person, just like I had observed Kaveri. One thing Yash ji told me long ago has always stayed with me: Talent can vary slightly, but the person has to be 20/20. Vardhan is not just 20/20 as a human being, but also in terms of talent. When I met him, I knew he had that innocence, energy, and spark we needed for the film."