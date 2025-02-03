Shekhar Kapur, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter Kaveri Kapoor to make her debut with this film, not Masoom 2

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter Kaveri Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut. But it's not with Masoom 2, the sequel to her father's 1983 cult film. (Also Read – Hopefully it will make me strive harder to serve industry, nation: Shekhar Kapur on Padma Bhushan honour) Vardhan Puri and Kaveri Kapoor in the first look of Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.

Suchitra's note for Kaveri

Suchitra took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share the first look poster of her daughter Kaveri's debut film, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. In the picture, Kaveri, wearing a blue top, a red jacket, and bangs, is leaning her head on the shoulder of her co-star Vardhan Puri, dressed in a grey T-shirt and a striped white shirt. They're sitting against a tree, with the text of the title spread across the picture.

Suchitra wrote in the caption, “OMG my baby girl @kaverikapur . So so soooo proud of u (heart eyes and red heart emojis). @disneyplushotstar Some love stories are meant to be… no matter the time, no matter the distance. (sparkle and red heart emojis). #BobbyAurRishiKiLoveStory – streaming from 11th Feb.” Kaveri responded in the comment section with some red heart emojis of her own.

Kaveri Kapoor will be cast opposite Vardhan Puri, late legendary actor Amrish Puri's grandson in the romantic comedy. Kunal Kohli, who helmed memorable rom-coms like Hum Tum and Fanaa, is returning to the genre after years. It'll be produced by Jio Studios and will drop directly on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11.

About Kaveri Kapoor

Kaveri is the daughter of Shekhar Kapur and Scuhitra Krishnamoorthi, who tied the knot in 1999. After Kaveri was born, they soon parted ways in 2007. Kaveri was initially supposed to be launched with Masoom 2, directed by Shekhar. However, the film will go on floors only later this year. Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, who headlined the first film, are expected to return for the sequel.

Meanwhile, Shekhar was recently included in the list of Padma Awards on the eve of Republic Day. He will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan. Reacting to the honour, Shekhar Kapur on X wrote, “Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are.”