Fans compare Suhana Khan with Shah Rukh Khan as she greets paps with warm smile

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is winning hearts on the internet with her personality, even before her acting debut. On Monday, she was snapped arriving at Mumbai airport. She was accompanied by her mother, interior designer and film producer, Gauri Khan. (Also read: Aryan Khan reminds fans of dad Shah Rukh Khan)

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Suhana got out of her car with Gauri Khan. While Suhana opted for a black sweatshirt with basic pants, Gauri wore a beige top, paired with a jacket and ripped jeans. The two carried handbags and wore sunglasses.

Upon seeing the media, Suhana flashed a big smile. She also waved at someone at the airport. Before crossing the security checkup at the airport gate, the mother-daughter duo turned around for the last time to pose for the media stationed outside and proceeded towards their flight.

Reacting to the video, a fan took to the comment section of the post and wrote, “They look great and always.” “I really like Suhana sweet gesture so humble always smiling beautiful attractive girl inside out,” added another one. Many also called Suhana “female version of Shah Rukh Khan.”

Suhana Khan is the second child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri. The couple also has two sons—Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Suhana is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood. She will be starring in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming feature The Archies, releasing next year on Netflix.

The film is an Indian adaptation of the popular American comic book series. It stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film marks the debut of Agastya, the grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan and great-grandson of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Besides Suhana, it also has producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi, who is also making her acting debut.

The film’s team recently wrapped up the shoot before the festive season. Zoya shared pictures online and wrote, “Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude (red heart, folding hands and evil eye emojis)." They also had a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

