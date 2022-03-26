Fans confuse young Saif Ali Khan for son Ibrahim Ali Khan in old video of actors-cricketers charity football game. Watch

Actors playing football may be a routine thing now with several Bollywood stars turning up for the All-Stars club regularly these days. But two decades ago, it was a rarity. So when the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Mithun Chakraborty turned up for a charity football match, it was a sight to behold. In a video from the game shared online, the actors can be seen going toe-to-toe against the top Indian cricketers of the day. Also read: Kartik, Dino, Ibrahim, Ahan end their weekend playing football. See pics

The video from the 1999 match, recorded from Doordarshan's live telecast of the game, was shared on Instagram by account notwhyral, which routinely shares throwbacks and retro Bollywood videos and pictures. The match in question was played between Bollywood actors' XI and Indian cricketers' XI in 1999 as part of the Kargil War relief efforts.

The brief video shows highlights from the game, giving a glimpse at Mithun, Shah Rukh, Saif, and Akshay on the field. It also shows Akshaye Khanna scoring a goal and the actors celebrating. Many fans remarked how similar a young Saif looked to son Ibrahim Ali Khan. "*My brain the first 3 seconds* - Ibrahim Khan," commented a fan. Ibrahim regularly turns up for the All-Star club, playing alongside actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, and others.

Others remembered watching the game live and wished there were similar games today as well. One fan commented, "Remember watching this on TV. I think it was done for Kargil war relief." Another added, "I wish we had actors and cricketers of today playing matches like these too."

Played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, the match ended 6-2 in the cricketers' favour with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshaye scoring for the actors and Sachin Tendulkar for the cricketers. Former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad was the star of the evening with three goals for the cricketers.

