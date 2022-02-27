Kartik Aaryan, Dino Morea, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty end their weekend playing football match in Mumbai. See pics

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Dino Morea, Ahan Shetty, Karan Wahi and Shabir Ahluwalia on Sunday took part in a football match in Mumbai's Bandra. They were joined by Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Apart from them, film producer Bunty Walia and Zaid Darbar, among others, were also seen taking part in the match. Several pictures have been shared by the paparazzi on social media platforms. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan recalls ‘emotional time’ when his mother battled cancer: ‘Proud of her that she conquered it)

Kartik Aaryan posed for several pictures outside the field as he was dressed in a black T-shirt and matching pants. Ibrahim was clicked as he got ready to play the match in a blue jacket and black shorts. Dino smiled for the camera as he reached the venue in a blue jacket and grey shorts. He also carried a bag with him. Ahan posed for pictures at the parking spot.

Kartik Aaryan played a football match.

Ibrahim Ali Khan played a match.

Dino Morea also played a football match.

Ahan Shetty at the venue of the football match.

Karan Wahi and Shabir Ahluwalia at the venue of the football match.

Zaid Darbar and Bunty Walia with family.

Ahead of the match, Kartik had shared a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Ati Sun-dar (Very beautiful)". The actor wore a brown and grey shirt as he posed for the camera. Kartik was last seen in the OTT thriller, Dhamaka. He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is slated to release in theatres in May 2022. He will also be seen in Shezada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Ibrahim, meanwhile, recently returned to Mumbai from Delhi where he was working as an assistant director on Wed Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Ahan recently made his debut in Bollywood with Tadap. The son of actor Suniel Shetty, Ahan headlined the Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action-drama RX 100. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also featured actor Tara Sutaria. Released theatrically on December 3, 2021, Tadap earned over ₹34 crore worldwide at the box office. Tadap is produced by noted filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON