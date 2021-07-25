Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans discover Main Hoon Na crew member's hilarious rant in movie scene
bollywood

Fans discover Main Hoon Na crew member's hilarious rant in movie scene

Bollywood fans on Reddit have caught a hilarious detail in a scene from Farah Khan's 2004 movie, Main Hoon Na.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Suniel Shetty played the villain in Main Hoon Na.

Fans of Farah Khan's 2004 Bollywood debut as a director, Main Hoon Na, have discovered an interesting and hilarious detail from the movie. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen with Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, the film was a romantic action comedy.

Reddit users have recently discovered how a crew member slid in a cheeky rant in one of the scenes from the movie. In a scene, included in the end credits of the movie, a newspaper clipping shows how Suniel Shetty's villain has been killed.

The report begins with details of the attack and the rescue of college students by Shah Rukh's Major Ram Prasad Sharma. However, as one goes on to read the entire report, it suddenly transforms into a rant. "I seriously don't know why the hell I am typing this because no one will be able to read this through the camera but I guess I have no choice. You see the thing is that the colours don't match so basically I have to write this whole thing out. I am thinking of handing this honourable job to my two hardworking colleagues..." it read.

People on social media were tickled on making the discovery. "Whoever wrote this deserves a special award. It's hilarious. LOL," wrote one. "He/she worked for the Net salary only," tweeted another.

Also read: Tanishaa Mukerji, who got her eggs frozen, says 'it’s very important for child to have a father'

Main Hoon Na was 2004's second highest grosser after Shah Rukh's other big release of the year, Veer Zaara. It earned Filmfare nominations in all major categories that year. Farah and Shah Rukh collaborated again on her second movie as well, Om Shanti Om, and again in Happy New Year.

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018's Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film flopped at the box office and Shah Rukh has not announced his follow-up project since. He is reportedly shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan suniel shetty main hoon na

Related Stories

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan leaves rare comments on Suhana Khan's photoshoot pics by Gauri Khan: 'Can I pretend...'

UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 08:20 AM IST
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan reviews Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan: 'We should all make more films like it'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:36 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mystery behind Jupiter’s X-ray auroras revealed, Nasa shares intriguing post

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP