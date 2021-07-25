Fans discover Main Hoon Na crew member's hilarious rant in movie scene

Fans of Farah Khan's 2004 Bollywood debut as a director, Main Hoon Na, have discovered an interesting and hilarious detail from the movie. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen with Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, the film was a romantic action comedy.

Reddit users have recently discovered how a crew member slid in a cheeky rant in one of the scenes from the movie. In a scene, included in the end credits of the movie, a newspaper clipping shows how Suniel Shetty's villain has been killed.

The report begins with details of the attack and the rescue of college students by Shah Rukh's Major Ram Prasad Sharma. However, as one goes on to read the entire report, it suddenly transforms into a rant. "I seriously don't know why the hell I am typing this because no one will be able to read this through the camera but I guess I have no choice. You see the thing is that the colours don't match so basically I have to write this whole thing out. I am thinking of handing this honourable job to my two hardworking colleagues..." it read.

People on social media were tickled on making the discovery. "Whoever wrote this deserves a special award. It's hilarious. LOL," wrote one. "He/she worked for the Net salary only," tweeted another.

Main Hoon Na was 2004's second highest grosser after Shah Rukh's other big release of the year, Veer Zaara. It earned Filmfare nominations in all major categories that year. Farah and Shah Rukh collaborated again on her second movie as well, Om Shanti Om, and again in Happy New Year.

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018's Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film flopped at the box office and Shah Rukh has not announced his follow-up project since. He is reportedly shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.