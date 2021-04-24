Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans notice Salman Khan wore same Race 3 suit in Radhe too: 'Same clothes, different chick'
bollywood

Fans notice Salman Khan wore same Race 3 suit in Radhe too: 'Same clothes, different chick'

A Twitter user shared picture evidence of how Salman Khan appears to have worn the same suit in Race 3 as well as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Salman Khan in Race 3 (left) and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The trailer for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was unveiled on Thursday and Twitter is chock-full of memes and jokes about it since. The upcoming action film is directed by Prabhudeva and stars Salman Khan in the lead.

Apart from the usual memes, some fans even made a few astute observations about the movie. One Twitter user noticed how Salman was wearing the same suit he wore in Race 3.

The actor is seen in a black suit with white pinstripes. However, Salman has a mean goatee in the Race 3 version and looks a little chubbier in the Radhe version. "Race 3 and Radhe. Same clothes, diff chick," read the tweet.

In Race 3, Salman starred with Jacqueline Fernandez. In Radhe, he is paired opposite Disha Patani, who is 27 years his junior.

Twitter users reacted strongly to the trailer, criticising the representation of police in the movie and sharing memes on its over-the-top dialogues. Check them out here:

Radhe features Salman as an encounter specialist out to rid Mumbai of its drug menace. He is pitted against actor Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist in the film. They had previously worked together in blockbusters such as Sultan (2016) and the 2014 action-drama Kick.

The film is set to have a theatrical release on Eid on May 13 and would also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. The film will also have a simultaneous release over the 'pay-per-view' broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant 'swears on her mom' that her husband is real but admits she doesn’t know where her marriage stands

The move is aimed to encourage the audience to watch the film in the medium they're comfortable with as the second wave of the pandemic has shut down theatres again in many parts of the country.

Also featuring Jackie Shroff, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios. The film is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

The trailer for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was unveiled on Thursday and Twitter is chock-full of memes and jokes about it since. The upcoming action film is directed by Prabhudeva and stars Salman Khan in the lead.

Apart from the usual memes, some fans even made a few astute observations about the movie. One Twitter user noticed how Salman was wearing the same suit he wore in Race 3.

The actor is seen in a black suit with white pinstripes. However, Salman has a mean goatee in the Race 3 version and looks a little chubbier in the Radhe version. "Race 3 and Radhe. Same clothes, diff chick," read the tweet.

In Race 3, Salman starred with Jacqueline Fernandez. In Radhe, he is paired opposite Disha Patani, who is 27 years his junior.

Twitter users reacted strongly to the trailer, criticising the representation of police in the movie and sharing memes on its over-the-top dialogues. Check them out here:

Radhe features Salman as an encounter specialist out to rid Mumbai of its drug menace. He is pitted against actor Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist in the film. They had previously worked together in blockbusters such as Sultan (2016) and the 2014 action-drama Kick.

The film is set to have a theatrical release on Eid on May 13 and would also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. The film will also have a simultaneous release over the 'pay-per-view' broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant 'swears on her mom' that her husband is real but admits she doesn’t know where her marriage stands

The move is aimed to encourage the audience to watch the film in the medium they're comfortable with as the second wave of the pandemic has shut down theatres again in many parts of the country.

Also featuring Jackie Shroff, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios. The film is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan radhe disha patani randeep hooda

Related Stories

bollywood

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer: Eidi is here, Salman Khan-style

UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 11:35 AM IST
tv

Sugandha Mishra's fiance Sanket Bhosale opens up about pre-wedding jitters, says he'll do 'what Salman Khan didn't'

PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:48 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP