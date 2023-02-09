Fans praise Sara Ali Khan for staying calm as woman tries to touch her face at airport. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan who was in Rajasthan, returned to Mumbai on Thursday. She was papped arriving at the airport. Going by a paparazzi video, she also met some fans on her way out. While she obliged fans with their selfie request, it seems like one of them even tried to touch her face. Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares Udaipur pics with mom Amrita Singh on birthday

In the video, Sara appeared in a beige salwar suit with a pink dupatta. She smiled big while clicking pictures with fans. To this, a woman approached her to shake hands. As Sara extended her hand, the female almost got hold of her face and walked away.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “She was trying to snatch her jewellery. How bad is to see that . Kya hoga India ka.” “Why invade someone's personal space, kudos to Sara for keeping calm,” added another one. Someone else said, “Sara is way matured and well brought up by her mother kudos to her humbleness .P.S it’s not her movie promotions time it’s just a normal day.”

Sara is the daughter Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Recently, she posted photos of her Udaipur trip featuring herself with Amrita posing near Lake Pichola. She wrote in her caption, "Happiest birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration." In the photos, Sara Ali Khan wore a white and pink ethnic outfit while Amrita was seen in a black-and-white look. The mother and daughter held hands as they sat together. In one of the photos, she kept her head on top of her mother's and held her close in another.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Later, she was seen in films like Simmba (2018) co-starring Ranveer Singh, and in the Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. The actor's last film was Atrangi Re.

Sara also has the films Metro In Dino, Gaslight and an untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline.

