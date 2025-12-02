Fans scream ‘I love you’ as they spot Aryan Khan at Bengaluru event; he meets Kannada actors Zaid Khan, Dhanya. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, recently attended the D’Yavol After Dark event in Bengaluru at Cavore by Sourberry. Fans who spotted him on Residency Road while going into the venue couldn’t help but scream “I love you”, and he reciprocated their love with a smile. Take a look. Aryan Khan greeted fans from a balcony at the venue and met some Kannada actors in Bengaluru.

Fans scream ‘I love you’ after spotting Aryan Khan

A video of Aryan attending the event is now circulating on social media. It sees him getting out of a car while being flanked by heavy security. Fans couldn’t keep calm as soon as they spotted him, screaming “Aryan, I love you…I love you,” till he noticed them and gave a smile. Aryan also greeted fans with a wave and a thumbs-up, both while entering and exiting the venue.

Another video taken by fans at the venue shows Aryan stepping out on a balcony at the venue. He greeted the fans who were present there and cheering for him with a wave. Numerous fans could be seen recording the moment and waving back for a brief moment. The filmmaker could be seen surrounded by his team in the moment.

Aryan Khan meets Kannada actors

At the event, Aryan not only showcased the new eyewear he had launched, but he also met fans personally and took selfies with them. Numerous fans posted pictures of their meeting on social media, excited at the opportunity to meet him. The filmmaker also met some Kannada actors while at the event.

One video shows actor Zaid Khan showing Aryan something on his phone while talking to him. In what looked like a sweet moment, Aryan even held his hand and whispered something in his ear, making them both laugh. They later also posed for pictures together. A picture of Aryan posing with Dhanya Ramkumar is also circulating on social media.

Aryan Khan recently debuted as a director with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bamba and Bobby Deol in lead roles, the series features cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Singh, and others.