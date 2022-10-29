Fans throng Ahmedabad street to catch a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan, he reacts with a big smile. Watch video

Kartik Aaryan cannot stop smiling in a new video as he was mobbed by a large crowd of fans in Ahmedabad. Reportedly, he was there to film his upcoming movie, Satya Prem Ki Katha. Kartik posted a video from the location where several fans are seen following and chanting his name on the streets. Also read: Kartik Aaryan gets grand welcome from fans as he travels in economy class flight

In the video, Kartik appeared in his casual look. He appeared surprised and ecstatic upon seeing a large number of fans. While all of his fans followed him, security escorted the actor out of the location. As fans cheered for him, Kartik said, “Aap sab log kaha ja rahe hain (Where are you people going).” “Ghar jaa raha hu main, (I’m going home),” he also added.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote in the caption, “Aapka Pyaar (Your love),” with a red heart emoji. Responding to it, a fan commented, “The craze for youuuu !!!!!! K.” “You deserve it kartik,” added another fan. Meanwhile several fans also requested the actor to visit different cities across India.

Kartik enjoys a massive fan following. Talking about it, he told Bollywood Hungama recently, “My fans react to whatever city I am in. They want to meet me, and I really want to meet them and have one-on-one conversations with them. I am lucky enough to have earned a loyal fanbase that I don’t want to lose ever. I love my fans immensely. And my fan base is something that nobody can snatch away from me. My fanbase is not something that I have acquired overnight. It has taken me a lot of time to reach here.”

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. He recently unveiled the first look of his next film, Freddy. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar this year. He will then be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He is also a part of Aashiqui 3.

