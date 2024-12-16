Fans turn up for ‘Abhay Deol lookalike’ competition in Delhi. Here's who won 500 prize money, 2 packs of chewing gum

The desi are also catching up with the ‘lookalike competition’ trend. In October, a bunch of kids in New York sparked a worldwide trend by organising a Timothee Chalamet look-alike competition in Central Park where even the actor showed up. Post the success of that chapter, look-alike competitions for Drake, Bernie Sanders, Harry Styles, Zendaya, Jeremy Allen White and Zayn Malik cropped up world over. Abhay Deol fans turned up to Hauz Khas in Delhi for a 'look-alike competition'.

Will the real Abhay Deol please stand up?

On Sunday, a similar event was organised in Delhi's Hauz Khas Park for Bollywood actor Abhay Deol. Cinephile Instagram account Films From Underground announced a ₹500 prize money, three film screening tickets and two packets of chewing gum. The bounty attracted dozens of contenders and a few, hopefuls of landing an Abhay Deol doppelganger date.

A man turned up in a black ‘wifebeater’, emulating Abhay's latest thirst traps on Instagram. Another person sported a black eye, a callback to one of Abhay's most viral moments when he turned up to an awards show after taking a beating from a music company.

In the end, a guy in a yellow sweater and a messy mullet took the crown ( ₹500). Not many were impressed. Someone commented, “Look away competition.” Another said, “Abhay Deol from Meesho.”

Sadly, Abhay Deol did not turn up here at all.

Timothee Chalamet fans set trends

In October, actor Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, an event that drew hundreds of onlookers, a dispersal order from police and at least one arrest.

Flanked by bodyguards, Chalamet briefly posed for photos with his high-cheeked, curly-haired doppelgängers, some of whom had dressed as the actor’s characters in Wonka and the Dune movies.

But just as the wannabe Chalamets began strutting along a red carpet in Washington Square Park, police ordered the large group to disperse, slapping organizers with a $500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest.”

At least one contestant was taken away in handcuffs, though police did not immediately say why. A spokesperson for the NYPD said charges were pending.

“It started off as a silly joke, and now it’s turned pandemonium,” said Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube personality Anthony Po, who staged the event.