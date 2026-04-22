Farah Khan agreed to act in Toaster because of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, says Vivek Daschaudary | Exclusive

Farah Khan gives a hilarious turn as the owner of a small-town child orphanage in the new film Toaster. The filmmaker and choreographer is no stranger to acting, having debuted as the lead in the romantic comedy Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi (2012) opposite Boman Irani. Over the years, she has made cameo appearances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

Farah Khan in a scene from the Netflix release, Toaster.

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In Toaster, she suits the role of Nandini perfectly, grilling and following Rajkummar Rao's Ramakant to return a toaster that was hers.

The story behind Farah Khan's casting

When HT sat for an exclusive chat with Toaster director Vivek Daschaudary, he shared how the entire team was sure that only Farah could do the part. But would she do the part? The director shared how it all turned out well. He said, “The credit goes to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa completely. They have been friends all their lives and Farah ma'am has been very gracious enough to accept to be a small part of our film.”

He added, “As soon as we saw this character, we knew that this was meant for her. She could play it bang-on! She just had to be herself! Because the character is like that. Then Rajkummar and Patralekhaa spoke to Farah ma'am and she agreed. That's how that happened. I understood that a lot of people really like it and are talking about her. I really want her to do more films, so that we can see her act. I hope I am running a few minutes late; my previous meeting is running over. I hope she does more. But I am really glad that we got her on board and she did that part.”

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(from left) director Vivek Daschaudhary, producer Patralekhaa, actors Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan and Sanya Malhotra during the shoot of Toaster.

{{^usCountry}} Farah's last directorial was Happy New Year. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani. It was released in 2014 and became a box office success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah's last directorial was Happy New Year. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani. It was released in 2014 and became a box office success. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Farah started her vlogs in 2025 after her team encouraged her to do so. She chose her cook Dilip as her on-screen companion and gave him punchlines to deliver in the videos. Their playful banter turned him into an overnight sensation on the internet. About Toaster {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Farah started her vlogs in 2025 after her team encouraged her to do so. She chose her cook Dilip as her on-screen companion and gave him punchlines to deliver in the videos. Their playful banter turned him into an overnight sensation on the internet. About Toaster {{/usCountry}}

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Toaster stars Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Upendra Limaye, and Seema Pahwa.

In the film, Rajkummar plays a miserly man whose wife (Sanya) suffers because of his penny-pinching habit. He keeps track of every rupee spent, leaving her exasperated. However, things spiral out of control when they buy a toaster as a wedding gift for someone. The film was released on Netflix on April 15.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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