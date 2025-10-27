'Farah Khan is my sugar mummy, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are my godfathers,' says Rakhi Sawant

Actor Rakhi Sawant is currently busy promoting her latest song, Zaroorat. In a recent podcast with Hindi Rush, Rakhi called herself the industry’s daughter and further opened up about her bond with Farah Khan. She called the filmmaker her sugar mummy, and Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan her godfathers. Rakhi Sawant calls Farah Khan her godmother and Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan her godfathers.

Rakhi Sawant on bond with Farah Khan

When asked about her bond with Farah, Rakhi said, "Farah Khan is my sugar mummy, godmother and Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are my godfathers. I have no one, main laawaris hun. Farah ma’am gave me so many gifts, including a TV, a washing machine, utensils, a pressure cooker, on Diwali. Mereko mera ghar banwake de rahi hai (She is helping me make my house)."

She added, "3.5 saal ke baad main jab ghar aayi, toh mera ghar pura kabada hogaya, rehne layak hi nahi. Baarish main pura khatam hogaya. Toh Farah ma’am flooring lagwake de rahe hai aur pura ghar banwake de rahe hai. Meharbani hai unki (When I came home after three and a half years, my house had completely turned into a mess — it wasn’t even fit to live in. It was completely ruined during the rains. So Farah ma’am is getting new flooring done and rebuilding the entire house for me. It’s really kind of her)."

Rakhi also heaped praise on Salman, calling him “gareebon ka massiah (messiah of the poor)”, and shared that the superstar helped her get work in Bigg Boss when she had no job, supported her mother’s cancer treatment when she didn’t have money, and spent crores for her.

Rakhi and Farah Khan’s recent meet

Rakhi recently visited Farah’s house in Mumbai for her cooking vlog. During the vlog, Rakhi was stunned to learn that Farah lives in a seven-bedroom apartment that has a private lift and a private pool as well. Rakhi joked that she has a more expensive house than Farah, as the filmmaker’s house is worth only ₹15 crore, while hers in Dubai is worth ₹50 crore. Farah replied that her house is worth much more than that, adding that just the watchman’s apartment in her building is worth ₹15 crore. She further revealed that she owns three floors in the building. Farah also gave several gifts to Rakhi as part of her vlog.

Meanwhile, Rakhi has worked with Farah and Shah Rukh in the film Main Hoon Na, which became a major box office success. She has participated in Bigg Boss several times, first appearing in season 1, where she was among the top five finalists, later returning as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14 and as a wildcard entrant in Bigg Boss 15.