Farah Khan jokes ‘I am so rich’ as she boasts about swimming pool in her penthouse. Watch

Farah Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday with a sprained foot. As host Kapil Sharma asked Farah about her injury, she said that she slipped on the steps of her swimming pool. She poked fun at herself and said that her husband Shirish Kunder should have been the one to fall, after seeing her in a swimming costume.

“Dekha, isme maine do cheezein daal di, ki main kitni ameer hoon ki mera khud ka pool hai. Daalna hi padta hai, main public pool mein jaungi, bhaga denge mereko wahaan se (Did you notice how I slipped in the fact that I am so rich that I have my own pool? I needed it, I would have been shooed away from a public pool),” she quipped.

Kapil said that he knows Farah has a private pool in her penthouse and Archana Puran Singh called it a ‘lovely house’. “Sab khabar rakhte hai hum (We know everything),” Kapil said. Farah extended him an invitation to come over sometime.

On the show, Farah also talked about choreographing Archana in the past and joked, “Mera career doobte doobte bacha hai (My career almost ended).” Farah said that the three female actors - Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma and Preeti Jhangiani - danced so badly that they made Archana look good.

“Can you imagine how bad they were?” Archana said. Farah quipped, “Everybody was asking, ‘3 heroine aur 5 hero kyun dance kar rahe hai (Why are three heroines dancing with five heroes?)’,” leaving Kapil in splits.

Farah is a National Award-winning choreographer. She made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004 and has since directed films such as Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Her next directorial venture will see her team up with Rohit Shetty for a ‘really big, massive Bollywood musical’, said to be the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starrer Satte Pe Satta.

