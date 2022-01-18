Farah Khan masks 'double chin' with new hairdo, does hair flip to Aishwarya Rai's Haaye Mera Dil. Watch

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on Tuesday posted a video as she invented a new way to mask her 'double chin'. Taking to Instagram Reels, Farah shared a clip giving glimpses of her new highlights.

In the video, Farah Khan flipped her hair and posed for the camera as she ran her fingers through her hair. As she showed off her new hairdo, the song Haaye Mera Dil from the film Josh (2000) played in the background. The song featured actors Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh. Apart from them, the film also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Sharad Kapoor.

Farah wore a black and white outfit and dark sunglasses in the video. Sharing the clip, adding a heart filter, Farah captioned the post, "When you get highlights from @kantamotwani as a birthday gift! (laughing emoji) and you can use your hair to cover your double chin too."

Reacting to the post, actor Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Faaaabbb (red heart emojis)." Farah replied, "@kapoor.sunita doing this hair flip on Friday."

Sonu Sood commented, "Uffffff (red heart emoji). Farah responded, "@sonu_sood dekha tum log ne meri kadar nahi ki (and you guys didn't value me)." Karan Johar wrote, "Wow" followed by fire emojis.

Bhavana Pandey posted, "Faaaaaaabbbbbb (red heart and fire emojis)." Sanjay Kapoor said, "Waah (wow)." Maheep Kapoor wrote, "On fire Farah." Zoya Akhtar posted a heart-eyes emoji while Tabu wrote, "Ufffffffff" followed by the same emoji.

Farah regularly shares posts on Instagram, giving her fans glimpses of her life. Last month, Farah marked her 17th wedding anniversary with husband-filmmaker Shirish Kunder.

On Instagram, she shared throwback pictures from her wedding album and wrote, "17 years today! Even then @shirishkunder s hair was better than mine #anniversary outfits: @manishmalhotra05." Farah married Shirish on December 9, 2004, and are parents to triplets--a son and two daughters.

Last month, producer Nikhil Dwivedi announced a biopic on late actor Rajesh Khanna and said that he was in talks with Farah to make the film. Talking about the project, Nikhil Dwivedi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Yes, I've acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani's book, Dark Star, and I'm in talks with Farah Khan to make the film. That's all I can say for now. As and when any major development happens, I'll be happy to share because I'm really very excited about bringing Rajesh Khanna's story to the big screen."

Farah had said, "Yes I have read Gautam's book and it's very fascinating. It's definitely an exciting story. We are in a conversation over this but I cannot comment more."

