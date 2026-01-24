Farah Khan offers Mira Rajput a film role after being mesmerised by her beauty. Here's how she reacted
Farah Khan praised Mira Rajput during a vlog shoot, complimenting her fitness and style.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was recently thoroughly impressed by entrepreneur Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, during a vlog shoot that has since caught the internet’s attention. Struck by Mira’s fitness, confidence and effortless glamour, Farah jokingly went a step further, offering her a role in one of her films.
Farah Khan offers Mira Rajput film role
The moment unfolded in Farah’s latest YouTube vlog, where Mira walked into the apartment dressed in a casual yet chic look. Farah, visibly taken aback, greeted her warmly and immediately complimented her appearance. In her trademark playful style, the filmmaker told Mira that she looked “absolutely stunning” and could easily become a film heroine.
“Mira, you can become a heroine. Do a role in my film,” Farah was heard saying in the video, leaving Mira blushing at the unexpected praise. The entrepreneur, however, politely declined the offer, taking the compliment in good humour. The vlog also featured the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, with her daughter, Samara Sahni.
Farah Khan's cinematic journey
Farah Khan is one of Bollywood’s most successful filmmakers and choreographers, having made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004. The film was a major hit, paving the way for more blockbusters, including Om Shanti Om (2007), which marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and the multi-starrer entertainer Happy New Year (2014). Recently, she said that her next film will be with Shah Rukh Khan.
Latest about Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput, meanwhile, came into the limelight with her marriage to Shahid Kapoor, whom she wed in July 2015 through an arranged setup facilitated by their families. The couple are parents to two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. In recent years, Mira has carved out her own identity as an entrepreneur, successfully building her business and expanding her presence beyond the celebrity spotlight.
