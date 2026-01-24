Farah Khan offers Mira Rajput a film role after being mesmerised by her beauty. Here's how she reacted

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was recently thoroughly impressed by entrepreneur Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, during a vlog shoot that has since caught the internet’s attention. Struck by Mira’s fitness, confidence and effortless glamour, Farah jokingly went a step further, offering her a role in one of her films. In a recent vlog, Farah Khan expressed admiration for Mira Rajput's style and fitness, offering her a film role

Farah Khan offers Mira Rajput film role The moment unfolded in Farah’s latest YouTube vlog, where Mira walked into the apartment dressed in a casual yet chic look. Farah, visibly taken aback, greeted her warmly and immediately complimented her appearance. In her trademark playful style, the filmmaker told Mira that she looked “absolutely stunning” and could easily become a film heroine.

“Mira, you can become a heroine. Do a role in my film,” Farah was heard saying in the video, leaving Mira blushing at the unexpected praise. The entrepreneur, however, politely declined the offer, taking the compliment in good humour. The vlog also featured the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, with her daughter, Samara Sahni.