Farah Khan pampers her pet as she celebrates its birthday with special cake: ‘Even I want to be my dog’

Farah Khan often shares pictures and videos of her pet dog Smoochy, and it even has its own Instagram account. On Friday, she shared a video from Smoochy's birthday party. In the video Smoochy is dolled up and is seen sniffing his customised birthday cake. Also Read: Deepika Padukone reacts to ‘ma’ Farah Khan, who spotted her ad in Bangkok

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Even I want to be my dog. Happy birthday, @smoochythepoochy u have brought such joy to our home. Thank u @petgascar_spa for this lovely cake." Actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented on the video, “Happy birthday pretty smoochy.” One fan wrote, “Cutest celebration for the cutest dog on the Internet.” Many others also wished Smoochy in the comments section of the post.

Last year, on Smoochy's first birthday, Farah shared an adorable video and wrote, “Our baby @smoochythepoochy turns 1 today… and the only cake she is allowed is a boiled egg… figure bhi toh maintain karni hain (has to maintain her good figure). She brings us such joy and we love her so… she has trained us well.”

Farah is married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder. They welcomed triplets Diva, Anya and Czar in 2008. She often shares pictures and videos featuring her kids on social media.

Farah made her directorial debut in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Suniel Shetty-starrer Main Hoon Na. She later directed films such as Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also hosted the celebrity talk show Tere Mere Beach Mein. She later became a judge on the reality television series Indian Idol – first and second season – Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON