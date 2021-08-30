Farah Khan reacts as troll asks why her kids are ‘itne sukhe’ while she is ‘moti’

Farah Khan will join Arbaaz Khan on the next episode of his chat show, Pinch, where celebrities talk about social media and address criticism from trolls. While the full episode will be out on Wednesday, a teaser was released on Monday.

The promo began with Farah commenting on how everyone with a phone considers themselves to be a critic and thinks they know everything about films. She mentioned the flak she gets for her film, Tees Maar Khan, and said that she blocks anyone who brings it up in the comments. “Bhai ab 10 saal ho chuke, ab tu aage badh (It has been 10 years, move on),” she said. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, released in 2010 to negative reviews and was a box office dud.

According to Farah, she gets slammed online even if she says ‘hello’, with trolls asking why she did not choose to say ‘namaste’ or ‘salaam’. She then read out a troll comment about her triplets, Diva, Anya and Czar: “Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s children so skinny)?” She hit back, “Sun, tu tere bachchon ko sambhaal, main mere bachchon ko sambhaal lungi (Listen, you take care of your kids, I’ll look after mine).”

Addressing the nepotism debate in Bollywood, Farah questioned the audience. “Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ke daughter ki photo hai. Ya Kareena ke bete ki photo (You complain about nepotism but you want to see only Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s photos or Kareena Kapoor’s son’s picture),” she said.

Farah also recalled an incident wherein she mistook Ed Sheeran’s songs to be funeral music. “I was shouting at the DJ, ‘Mayyat ke gaane kyun baja raha hai (Why are you playing funeral songs)’,” she said, adding that he told her, “Ma’am, Ed Sheeran ke gaane hai (Ma'am these are Ed Sheeran songs).”