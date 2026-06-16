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‘Mere saare paise kha gaya’: Farah Khan recalls Akshay Kumar taking a helicopter to Tees Maar Khan shoot daily

Farah Khan revealed Akshay Kumar's helicopter commutes during shoot of Tees Maar Khan. The film, despite poor box-office performance, gained following online. 

Jun 16, 2026 02:19 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Farah Khan has often spoken about how her film Tees Maar Khan, which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was not a box-office success, but later gained appreciation from audiences. Recently, Farah sat down with Akshay, Priyadarshan, and Rajpal Yadav to promote the Netflix release of their film, Bhoot Bangla. During the interaction, an interesting detail emerged: Akshay would travel to the Tees Maar Khan set every day by helicopter.

'Mere saare paise kha gaya'

Farah Khan spoke about her film Tees Maar Khan.

Explaining the incident, Farah said, “We were shooting for Tees Maar Khan in Malshej. The call time was 8 am every day. Everyone stayed there because it was about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Mumbai. But Akshay would go home every evening after pack-up and return by 7:45 the next morning.”

The revelation left Rajpal Yadav visibly stunned as he wondered how Akshay managed to travel such long distances every day. Akshay then casually revealed that he used a helicopter during the film's shoot, leaving everyone in stitches.

Earlier, while speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Farah had shared how the film's failure affected her personally and professionally. She said, “It puts you on the backfoot for a very long time. You move on, bounce back, and continue working, but somewhere in your mind, you’re always on the backfoot. It’s not that you start doubting yourself, but people try to push you towards self-doubt. Even when your film becomes a hit, people may make you feel like you can do anything. Then everyone blindly follows whatever you say because they think you know everything. You have to question that too. Career-wise, it wasn’t a good phase for me.”

 
akshay kumar
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