Farah Khan says Sonu Sood has 'no nakhras', changes clothes behind trees: 'Wish there were more celebs like him'

Filmmaker Farah Khan says that there is no change in actor Sonu Sood since he became a 'national hero'. Sonu has been doing continuous philanthropic work since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, winning over many fans and getting praise from politicians and leaders too.

Farah recently shot a music video, Saath Kya Nibhaoge with Sonu. They have also previously worked together in her movie, Happy New Year.

Speaking about him in an interview to Free Press Journal, Farah said that Sonu still has no starry airs about him. "No. For me. Sonu is the same as he was before — a no-stress. no-nakhra, chilled-out, grounded, and a sensible guy. We still crack jokes, laugh and make fun of each other. If we were shooting in the woods, he wouldn't demand a vanity van, but go behind the trees and change," she said.

Farah added how Sonu had to meet politicians and even inaugurate shops while they were shooting for their song. "I wish there were more celebs like Sonu around... He is one of the nicest and most well-behaved celebrities I know. I shot with MS Dhoni recently for an ad, and Sonu is as grounded and down-to-earth as Dhoni. I make friends with people who are nice, and I like being with them not for their success or failure. But I can see the change in others. For them, Sonu is somebody to be revered and worshipped now. Politicians, governors and locals come to meet him wherever he travels. I used to joke (while shooting the music video) that between the hotel and the shoot location. Sonu has already inaugurated a few petrol pumps and car showrooms along the way," she said.

Saath Kya Nibhaoge is sung by Altaf Raja and Tony Kakkar. In the teaser, Sonu is seen romancing actor Nidhhi Agerwal against a rural backdrop of Punjab. Farah Khan has directed the upcoming track, which will be out on August 9.