Farah Khan screams ‘oh my god’ as she enters Karan Johar's huge closet, is left speechless at his collection

Farah Khan was among one of Karan Johar's closest friends who attended his birthday bash late Tuesday. As soon as she arrived for the party at his Mumbai residence, she caught him in his walk-in closet and was shocked to see how huge it was and the collection he had. Farah shared a video from his closet along with a birthday message for the filmmaker. Also read: Karan Johar birthday bash: Gauri Khan, Seema Khan attend, checkout stunning rooftop decoration. See pics

The video shows Farah entering his closet and reacting in surprise, “oh my god”, repeatedly as she looks at his clothes and shoes. She spots Karan who is all ready for the party in a black suit with a red pattern in the front. She wishes him, saying “Karan its your 50th birthday. Oh my god, you don’t look 50 but you used to.” When Karan asks her if she wants to have a look around the closet, she says she wants to go out instead. After making fun of his look for the day, Farah asks him if he has to say something, and he replies, “I am in really deep shock with what you are wearing. It’s actually wearable.” A speechless Farah clicks a mirror selfie and leaves. “For a change, I am speechless,” she says.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, "Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty and intelligent friend I have #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said ‘Oh My God’.. letting him have the last word on his birthday."

Karan's fans were also surprised to see the size of his closet. A fan wrote, “Not a walk in wardrobe but a walk in warehouse!!!” Another called it a “Dharma shopping centre”. A fan even suggested, “Ok we need to organize this better! My OCD is clicking.” A fan also wrote, “Happy birthday to Mr shopaholic!”

Farah also shared a throwback picture with Karan on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Together since 1994…happy birthday @karanjohar. (heart emoticons) Love you.”

Till a few days ago, Karan had been filming for his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

