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Farah Khan tells husband Shirish Kunder, ‘bedroom se niklo’ after seeing Palak Muchhal's luxurious walk-in closet

Mithoon and Palak showcased their home to Farah Khan, highlighting Palak's luxurious walk-in wardrobe, which left the filmmaker stunned.

May 15, 2026 07:35 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited music composer Mithoon and singer Palak Muchhal’s home for her cooking vlog. During the episode, the couple gave Farah a quick tour of their beautifully designed house. While Farah was impressed by the elegant interiors, it was Palak’s lavish walk-in wardrobe that completely stole her attention and even prompted a playful message for her husband, Shirish Kunder.

Farah Khan wants a walk-in-closet like Palak Muchhal's in her house

Farah Khan is stunned looking at Palak Muchhal's walk-in-closet.

Palak and Mithoon’s home featured a minimal yet sophisticated aesthetic, with chocolate-brown furniture paired with white walls that gave the living room a calm and cosy feel. A large chandelier at the centre added warmth and brightness to the space. The room also featured a stylish bar trolley, framed photographs of the couple placed across different corners, and a large television mounted on the wall.

Farah also recalled how, in Sex and the City, a husband designs a closet for his wife. However, Mithoon clarified that he had not taken inspiration from the show and said it was simply a gift for Palak.

Impressed by the gesture, Farah jokingly had a message for her husband, Shirish Kunder. She said, “This is the nicest thing you can do for your wife. Shirish, are you listening? Bedroom se niklo taaki main usko half karke yeh bana sakun (get out of the bedroom so that I can take half of it and transform it into this). My daughters would have loved it over here."

About Palak Muchhal and Mithoon

Mithoon and Palak first met in 2013 when they recorded music for Aashiqui 2, which went on to be a huge success. Their friendship soon turned into love, and a decade later, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2022, sharing dreamy pictures on social media.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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