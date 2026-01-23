Mithoon supports AR Rahman amid backlash over 'communal' comment , defends composer’s right to voice his opinion

Bollywood composer Mithoon has come out in support of music maestro AR Rahman amid the backlash the Oscar-winning composer has been facing over his recent remarks in an interview with BBC Asian Network. Rahman’s comments about shifting power dynamics in the music industry, where he said that “people who are not creative” now have the power to make decisions and suggested it “might be a communal thing”, sparked strong reactions on social media and within sections of the film industry. Bollywood composer Mithoon supports AR Rahman after the latter's controversial remarks on power dynamics in music.

Mithoon defends AR Rahman Following the criticism, AR Rahman issued a clarification through a video message on social media, stating that his words had been misunderstood and that his intent was never to hurt sentiments. As the debate continued, Mithoon defended Rahman’s right to express his views, emphasising the veteran composer’s immense contribution to Indian music.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Mithoon spoke about his admiration for Rahman and the impact he has had on the industry. “I have grown up looking up to Rahman sir. He was the man who threw every textbook rule out of the window, yet created a powerful impact in our industry,” he said. Mithoon added that after more than three decades in the industry, Rahman has earned the right to voice his opinions, noting that the country’s continued love for his work speaks for itself.

When asked about the alleged power shifts within the industry, Mithoon said he had not personally experienced such a situation but acknowledged that similar dynamics exist across professions. “This must be happening in every field. Ultimately, our job is to engage the audience with our art,” he said.

What did Rahman say? In the BBC Asian Network interview that triggered the controversy, Rahman had said, “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face.” He added that such decisions often reached him indirectly, describing them as “Chinese whispers.”

Addressing the backlash, Rahman later released a video message clarifying his stance. He described music as his way of connecting with and honouring India’s diverse culture, reiterating that he has never wished to cause pain. Expressing pride in India’s freedom of expression and multicultural ethos, Rahman also highlighted several projects that reflect his commitment to inclusivity, reaffirming his gratitude to the country and his continued dedication to music.