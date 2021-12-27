Farah Khan trolls Karan Johar for ‘wearing a parachute’, Janhvi Kapoor refuses to comment on his look. Watch

Farah Khan shared a video of Karan Johar wearing oversized activewear and poked fun at his look. In the clip, which she posted on her Instagram page, she was off-camera and asked him to describe his look.

“Hi, good evening, namashkar, I am wearing an oversized silhouette, it’s oversized, baggy, athleisure. Now, it is oversized and that’s the new thing. Any other tips, please contact me because you need desperate help,” he told her.

Turning the camera towards Janhvi Kapoor, Farah asked if she had anything to say but she refused to comment. Janhvi asked Karan to weigh in on her own outfit, “Is this oversized enough for you?” He replied, “No, you are looking really chic in uber athleisure yourself.”

As Karan tried to say that he and Janhvi are ‘very fashionable people’, Farah cut him off: “I have no interest, bye.” She then ended the video.

Sharing the clip, Farah wrote on Instagram, “The wait is over... sized! @karanjohar in his office wearing a parachute… guest appearance by @janhvikapoor.”

Farah and Karan, who have been friends for over two-and-a-half decades, often troll each other on their sartorial choices. Earlier this month, Karan shared an Instagram Reels video, with a ‘fashion tip’. He urged everyone to give the bandana print, also known as the paisley print, a try. Farah poked fun at his outfit in the clip and commented, “Czar had the same pyjama suit.. when he was 4.”

Karan is set to return to feature film direction after several years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in supporting roles. Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is working as an assistant director on the film. It is set to release on February 10, 2023.

