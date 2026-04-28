Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Don 3 row after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’

Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar have found themselves at odds after Ranveer’s sudden exit from Don 3, a move that is said to have cost the project ₹40 crore. Now, Farhan has finally broken his silence on the fallout for the first time, revealing what he learnt from the “messy” chapter of his career.

Farhan on Don 3 fallout

It was in August 2023 when Farhan Akhtar released an announcement video revealing that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of his franchise.

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During an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan opened up about the long-delayed third instalment of the Don franchise and the messy situation involving Ranveer Singh.

“What I've learned is to expect the unexpected. Nothing can be taken for granted until you actually have it on film. That’s really what it is,” Farhan said.

The filmmaker went on to recall the many pleasant experiences he has had throughout his career, adding that he is unfazed by encountering an occasional hurdle along the way.

Farhan continued, “I also feel that from the time that I began – from that moment when Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Saif Ali Khan, and Ritesh Sidhwani, as my partner, till they came on and said yes, ‘let’s make this film’ – from that moment on I've had the most incredible ride. It has just been (about) working with the people I want to work with, whether directing them or acting in films that I want to act in with directors. And it has been amazing. You realise that at some point, there will be a period that’s going to be a little bit more challenging. You have had it good, so it’s okay… Just take it in your stride.”

What do we know about Don 3 feud

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer and Farhan have been feuding over Ranveer's sudden walkout from Don 3, the third instalment in the franchise, which Farhan was going to direct. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer and Farhan have been feuding over Ranveer's sudden walkout from Don 3, the third instalment in the franchise, which Farhan was going to direct. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It all started when Ranveer, after Dhurandhar's release in December 2025, suddenly walked out of Don 3. Farhan didn't accept the decision easily, and according to multiple reports, escalated the issue by involving the Producers Guild of India. In a meeting of the Guild members, also attended by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, his business partner, it was alleged that about ₹40 crores had already been spent by Excel on pre production of Don 3, and the script was approved by Ranveer at every stage. He, on the other hand, alleged that Farhan had put Don 3 on the backburner, owing to Ranveer's career slump then. The Guild advised them to resolve the issue amicably than go the legal way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It all started when Ranveer, after Dhurandhar's release in December 2025, suddenly walked out of Don 3. Farhan didn't accept the decision easily, and according to multiple reports, escalated the issue by involving the Producers Guild of India. In a meeting of the Guild members, also attended by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, his business partner, it was alleged that about ₹40 crores had already been spent by Excel on pre production of Don 3, and the script was approved by Ranveer at every stage. He, on the other hand, alleged that Farhan had put Don 3 on the backburner, owing to Ranveer's career slump then. The Guild advised them to resolve the issue amicably than go the legal way. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this month, it was reported that Ranveer has offered to return his signing amount of ₹10 crores to Farhan's production house, Excel Entertainment. And to compensate for the pre-production amount spent by them, he has also offered a stake in his next film, tentatively titled Pralay, with the exact percentage yet to be revealed. Later, sources close to the production house denied these claims, as per SCREEN. They say the situation remains unchanged and that talks are still ongoing. According to them, no agreement has been finalised so far. The issue is yet to be resolved.

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