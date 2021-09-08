Farhan Akhtar feels he will be disowned by family after taking Arbaaz Khan’s challenge, watch

Farhan Akhtar was the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch season 2. He addressed criticism from trolls and also took on some challenges on the show.

During the episode, Farhan responded to a comment calling him a ‘flop hero’ and another asking him to come out of his ‘Rock On mode’. “It’s like telling Jaggu dada to come out of his ‘Bhidu’ mode, you can’t tell him to do that, that’s who he is,” he said.

Arbaaz also read out mean comments about Farhan’s singing. “Be it the songs of Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Atrangi Yaari, which I got to do with Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, all the songs have done well. But, of course, I totally understand one thing, which is that it is not a conventional playback singer’s voice,” Farhan replied.

Farhan said that he does not sing for others ‘because (he is) not a playback singer’. He sings only when he feels that it will lend a ‘believability’ to his performance, he added. “I absolutely enjoy it, I am not apologetic about it at all.”

Farhan talked about watching Don as a child and how he ‘got scared’ of Amitabh Bachchan’s titular character. “This is my hero and he is such a vicious, mean, violent person. That had stayed with me in my head for a long time,” he said, adding that the idea of remaking Don was born during a conversation with his sister Zoya Akhtar. He also said that he is flooded with requests to make Don 3 and they are often accompanied by abuses.

Arbaaz also gave Farhan a challenge to make up a verse on the spot using three words - ‘shiddat’, ‘mehfooz’, ‘uns’. While Farhan managed to come up with a few lines, he joked, “Iske baad main jaaydaad se bedakhal kiya jaunga (After this, I will be disowned by my family).” Farhan’s father is lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar.