Farhan Akhtar reacts to being called ‘flop hero’, criticism about ‘phati hui awaaz’. Watch

A promo for the upcoming episode of Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch season 2, was dropped online and it featured Farhan Akhtar reacting to mean comments about him. The full episode will be out on Wednesday.

The first comment said that Farhan was a ‘flop hero’ who has only had one hit, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and that film worked only because it was about late athlete Milkha Singh. “Iss flop hero ke zariye aapko Milkha ji ki kahani dekhne mil gayi, ussi se main khush hoon (I am just happy that you could see Milkha ji’s story through this flop actor),” he replied. He laughed off another comment criticising his ‘phati hui awaaz (hoarse voice)’.

On being asked about his and his sister Zoya Akhtar’s reaction to the professional split between their father Javed Akhtar and Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan, Farhan said, “I find it incredible that whatever happened between Salim Saab and dad, it never trickled down to us.” Salim-Javed formed a legendary screenwriting duo in the 1970s and 80s and worked together on films such as Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay and Yaadon Ki Baarat.

Farhan said that every social media user must develop a bit of a thick skin. He also talked about how fans were loyal to a celebrity but trolls would criticise anyone and everyone.

“Don 3 banao, shaadi baad mein kar lena (Make Don 3 first, you can get married later),” one comment addressed to Farhan read. He talked about the ‘love-hate relationship’ he shares with such people and how they say, ‘Yaar please give me Don 3’, and follow it up with abuses in the same post.

Farhan is soon set to make his comeback as a director after more than a decade with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will release in 2023.