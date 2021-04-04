Farhan Akhtar has the perfect question for Christopher Nolan: 'Bhaisaab time kya hai?

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has apparently watched Christopher Nolan's Tenet, after the film debuted on Amazon Prime Video recently. It was released in Indian theatres last year, but it's reach was affected by pandemic-induced restrictions.

On Sunday, Farhan took to Twitter and joked, "Nolan is possibly the worst guy to ask ‘bhaisaab time kya hai?’" His tweet was 'liked' over 15000 times within a few hours, and fans couldn't help but agree. "Hahahahha," wrote actor Vijay Varma. "Yes you are right! Have you watched Tenet? Damn that movie I still didnt understand it!" another person commented.

Nolan is possibly the worst guy to ask ‘bhaisaab time kya hai?’ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 4, 2021

Tenet was the first major Hollywood film to secure a theatrical release in the US after theatres were allowed to operate in some markets. It has made over $360 million worldwide, although it reportedly cost over $200 million to produce.

There was particular interest among Indian fans because a portion of the film was shot in prominent Mumbai locations. Dimple Kapadia, meanwhile, appears in a supporting role, alongside a cast that includes John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

Farhan's next starring vehicle, the boxing drama Toofan, is also headed to Amazon. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film will debut on the service on May 21. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.

"After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely," the filmmaker said in a statement.

