Farhan Akhtar pens heartfelt note on daughter Akira's birthday: 'I got your back'

Actor Farhan Akhtar celebrated his daughter Akira's 18th birthday on Thursday with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Farhan took to Instagram to wish his daughter Akira.

Farhan Akhtar's birthday wish

In a sweet gesture, Farhan shared a mirror selfie of himself with Akira, showcasing the special father-daughter bond.

The picture shows Akira happily taking a selfie while Farhan stands behind her, posing for the camera.

Along with the photo, Farhan penned a touching message, “Happy birthday @akiraakhtar .. you go ahead and be your incredible self .. I got your back. Love you.”

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section with well wishes. Farhan's sister, renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, left a heart and hug emoji.

More wishes come in

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also commented, wishing Akira a happy 18th birthday, while Dia Mirza showered the post with a series of heart emoticons.

Filmmaker Farah Khan joined in by writing, "Happy birthday, my dearest niece."

Akira is the daughter of Farhan and his ex-wife Adhuna, whom he divorced a few years ago. Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani. He shares two daughters- Shakhya and Akira with his ex-wife. Farhan and Adhuna parted ways in 2016 after 16 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

In 2022, Farhan remarried, tying the knot with actress and VJ Shibani Dandekar, after several years of dating.

What's next for Farhan

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is all set to release one of his most anticipated projects, Superboys of Malegaon. On Wednesday, he shared the trailer of the upcoming film on his Instagram account, giving fans a sneak peek into its compelling storyline.

Superboys of Malegaon, which Farhan is producing alongside Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is directed by Reema Kagti.

The film follows the journey of Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, as he pursues his dream of making movies with his friends despite numerous obstacles.

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora, the film is inspired by a true story and highlights the struggles and triumphs of three friends who, unable to afford to go to Mumbai, work together to make their dream of filmmaking a reality. The movie will be released in theatres on February 28.