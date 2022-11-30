Farhan Akhtar reveals daughters Shakhya and Akira are into music: ‘I am very happy because…’

Actor Farhan Akhtar talked about his two daughters, Shakhya and Akira’ future plans. The two are currently studying and yet to decide whether they want to join Bollywood. Farhan who hails from a family with a strong musical background, revealed how both of his daughters are inclined towards building a future around music. Also read: Proud dad Farhan Akhtar shares video of daughter Akira singing on stage

Earlier this year, Farhan shared a video of his daughter Akira on Instagram and wrote, “You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going .. the world is your oyster.” In the video, Akira sang Tori Kelly's hit song Don't You Worry ‘Bout A Thing and even impressed Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar who is also a singer.

When asked about how Farhan Akhtar bonds with his two daughters over music, he told ETimes, “I don’t have a video of the older one, unfortunately, but both of them are really into music. The older is now teaching herself guitar. She is a part of this singing society in the UK where she is studying right now.”

“The younger one is absolutely focused on music. I think she wants musical performances to be a major part of life. I am very happy because if you can and that’s what give you happiness, it’s amazing,” he added about Akira.

Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani. He shares two daughters- Shakhya and Akira with his ex-wife. Farhan and Adhuna parted ways in 2016 after 16 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Farhan married singer-actor Shibani Dandekar on February 19, 2022, after dating for years. It was an intimate wedding ceremony also attended by Farhan’s daughters who share a good bond with Shibani.

Farhan will be soon marking his directorial comeback with his upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. It stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON