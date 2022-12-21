Farhan Akhtar slams those criticising Cristiano Ronaldo, pens appreciation post: It annoys the hell out of me to see...

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has penned an appreciation post for Cristiano Ronaldo and slammed those who have criticised the football star. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Farhan wrote that it annoys him 'to see commentators diss him and speak of him as a has-been'. Farhan also said that it is easy to 'tear someone down' when they stop behaving like 'robots and display human emotion'. Farhan also shared a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo in a suit. (Also Read | Farhan Akhtar on mixed reactions to his voice: Some liked it, some didn’t)

Farhan's note read, "This is a @cristiano Ronaldo appreciation post. This guy has given his life to the game, set standards of skill, athleticism and fitness that most sportspeople can only fantasise about. It’s so easy to tear someone down in a moment when they stop behaving like robots and display human emotion. It’s so easy to forget how fortunate we’ve been to witness him take the beautiful game to a whole other level through sheer commitment, hard work and improvement through self analysis."

He also added, "It annoys the hell out of me to see commentators diss him and speak of him as a has-been. Not one of them could last a day in his shoes. I don’t know the guy but I know that watching him play made me happy. Even when he played against teams I supported. I hope he knows what he means to the millions of people who feel the same way I do. (black heart emojis)."

Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Truth! (raised fist emoji)." Fans also praised Farhan's note on Ronaldo. A person wrote, "Beautifully written (as always). Cristiano, like many supernatural heroes and elite athletes, is not allowed to be human and he is expected to serve us. His life does not belong to us and we are privileged to witness the fruits of his labour and his dedication to this sport." Another fan commented, "Ronaldo still remains one of the greats. But amazing that he hadn't made his displeasure public for not being allowed to play a full game in the world cup."

Farhan made his Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel. The show introduced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. She is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination. In the show, Farhan plays the character of Waleed.

Farhan was last seen in the sports drama Toofan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal which streamed on Prime Video. He will be next directing a road trip film Jee Le Zara. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

