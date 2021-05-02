Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar slams those selling fake Covid-19 medication: 'You have to be a special kind of monster'
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar slams those selling fake Covid-19 medication: 'You have to be a special kind of monster'

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to talk about people selling fake Covid-19 medicines. Previously, R Madhavan had also tweeted about the same issue.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar tweeted about those involved in selling fake Covid-19 medicines.

Farhan Akhtar has called out all those involved in 'manufacturing and selling' fake Covid-19 medication. He took to his Twitter to address the issue.

Tweeting about it, he wrote: "Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!"

Reacting to his tweet, a number of Twitter users narrated their experiences amid Covid-19 crisis. One user wrote: "There is also another type of monster on the prowl. The one selling medicines oxygen for more expensive than gold. Bought 1 vial of avastin for 1.2 lakhs and the price on google shows 28000. It’s amazing what all can happen."

Another user spoke about corruption in plasma donation. "You haven’t heard about cost of plasma donation? Or Ambulances charging a bomb to take the body to cremation? They are everywhere… trying to make money over dead bodies."

Another said: "Yep...people filling paracetamol injections in Remdesivir vials...n sellin fr 40k..they wr caught recently." A comment read: "Once the impact of this wave subsides, State Govts which care for its people should run an investigation against 1. Fake Medicine makers 2. Black Marketeers of O2, O2meter, Oxymeter, thermometer etc 3. Nariyal Pani inflated price etc."

Also read: Salman Khan improvised step of using Disha Patani as a dumbbell in Seeti Maar, reveals Prabhudeva. Watch

Before Farhan, actor R Madhavan had similarly exposed people involved in corrupt practices amid Covid-19 pandemic. Few days back, Madhavan had shared a tweet, in which he spoke of a man, running a racket of Remdesivir sale.

Sharing it, Madhavan had written: "Also received this .. pls be aware .we have such devils amongst us too."

With his post he had shared a note which read, "FRAUD ALERT BEWARE PEOPLE Mr. Ajay Aggarwal is selling Remdesivir for Rs. 3000/vial. He would ask you to IMPS money in advance so that he can deliver you PAN India in 3 hrs and then won't pick up. His contact number: +91 76040 27966 Pls stay alert of such frauds." At the bottom of the post was written, "That guy is a fraud."

Farhan Akhtar has called out all those involved in 'manufacturing and selling' fake Covid-19 medication. He took to his Twitter to address the issue.

Tweeting about it, he wrote: "Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!"

Reacting to his tweet, a number of Twitter users narrated their experiences amid Covid-19 crisis. One user wrote: "There is also another type of monster on the prowl. The one selling medicines oxygen for more expensive than gold. Bought 1 vial of avastin for 1.2 lakhs and the price on google shows 28000. It’s amazing what all can happen."

Another user spoke about corruption in plasma donation. "You haven’t heard about cost of plasma donation? Or Ambulances charging a bomb to take the body to cremation? They are everywhere… trying to make money over dead bodies."

Another said: "Yep...people filling paracetamol injections in Remdesivir vials...n sellin fr 40k..they wr caught recently." A comment read: "Once the impact of this wave subsides, State Govts which care for its people should run an investigation against 1. Fake Medicine makers 2. Black Marketeers of O2, O2meter, Oxymeter, thermometer etc 3. Nariyal Pani inflated price etc."

Also read: Salman Khan improvised step of using Disha Patani as a dumbbell in Seeti Maar, reveals Prabhudeva. Watch

Before Farhan, actor R Madhavan had similarly exposed people involved in corrupt practices amid Covid-19 pandemic. Few days back, Madhavan had shared a tweet, in which he spoke of a man, running a racket of Remdesivir sale.

Sharing it, Madhavan had written: "Also received this .. pls be aware .we have such devils amongst us too."

With his post he had shared a note which read, "FRAUD ALERT BEWARE PEOPLE Mr. Ajay Aggarwal is selling Remdesivir for Rs. 3000/vial. He would ask you to IMPS money in advance so that he can deliver you PAN India in 3 hrs and then won't pick up. His contact number: +91 76040 27966 Pls stay alert of such frauds." At the bottom of the post was written, "That guy is a fraud."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farhan akhtar covid-19 covid-19 news from india

Related Stories

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar has the perfect question for Christopher Nolan: 'Bhaisaab time kya hai?

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:58 PM IST
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar showers love on girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's beach and bikini post. See pic

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 08:41 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP