Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar to produce Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra, Netflix shares Pooja Bhatt starrer Bombay Begums' trailer
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar to produce Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra, Netflix shares Pooja Bhatt starrer Bombay Begums' trailer

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment will produce Siddhant Chatuvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra. Netflix on Monday shared the trailer of Pooja Bhatt starrer, Bombay Begums.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Excel Entertainment's next is called Yudhra. Netflix's Bombay Begum has an ensemble cast including Pooja Bhatt.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Yudhra teaser: Farhan Akhtar announced next film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan

Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced a new film that his company, Excel Entertainment will produce. Called Yudhra, it will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.

Read more here

Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash are queens and victims of a relentless world. Watch

Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming web series, Bombay Begums. The show is about five women's journey as they long for respect, love, money and power.

Read more here

Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia celebrate Valentine's Day together, she says 'trophy to mere he paas hai'

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. See their pictures together on Valentine's Day.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra gets hundreds of roses from Nick Jonas, he says they are 'just a few': 'I love you to the moon and back'

Nick Jonas made Valentine's Day extra special for his wife, Priyanka Chopra. He sent her hundreds of red roses where she is currently staying in London.

Read more here

Kareena Kapoor-Saif, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner. See pics

The Kapoor family all came together to cheer up Randhir Kapoor on his 74th birthday on Sunday. The veteran actor recently lost his brother, Rajiv Kapoor.

Read more here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farhan akhtar siddhant chaturvedi pooja bhatt eijaz khan eijaz khan lock horn eijaz khan on eid priyanka chopra jonas kareena kapoor randhir kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:53 PM IST
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says he was sad to see Aly Goni betray him

PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:09 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP