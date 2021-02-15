Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Yudhra teaser: Farhan Akhtar announced next film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan

Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced a new film that his company, Excel Entertainment will produce. Called Yudhra, it will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.

Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash are queens and victims of a relentless world. Watch

Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming web series, Bombay Begums. The show is about five women's journey as they long for respect, love, money and power.

Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia celebrate Valentine's Day together, she says 'trophy to mere he paas hai'

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. See their pictures together on Valentine's Day.

Priyanka Chopra gets hundreds of roses from Nick Jonas, he says they are 'just a few': 'I love you to the moon and back'

Nick Jonas made Valentine's Day extra special for his wife, Priyanka Chopra. He sent her hundreds of red roses where she is currently staying in London.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner. See pics

The Kapoor family all came together to cheer up Randhir Kapoor on his 74th birthday on Sunday. The veteran actor recently lost his brother, Rajiv Kapoor.

