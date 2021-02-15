Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash are queens and victims of a relentless world. Watch
The first trailer for Netflix' upcoming drama, Bombay Begums is out. Starring Pooja Bhatt in the lead, the show marks her comeback to acting after many years.
Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand play five women from different sections of society, who all want different things in life. While Pooja plays a businesswoman, Amruta is a bar dancer yearning for a life of respect. Shahana plays a woman hoping to climb the corporate ladder when an unexpected pregnancy throws a wrench into her plans.
Their lives connect after a road accident and a scandal. Watch the trailer here:
The official synopsis reads: 'Five women, five different worlds, five different perspectives. Meet the five Begums who find themselves racing and facing obstacles threatening to pull them down. Watch each unique personality fight against her roadblocks and emerge victorious! Netflix just dropped the trailer of its upcoming series - Bombay Begums - which tells a very relevant and unconventional story of women uplifting women through situations that will surely strike a chord with every Indian woman. Follow the lives of five women living and hustling in Mumbai, the city of dreams, as they break societal shackles and glass ceilings to conquer love, careers and relationships by standing up for each other.'
The series is written and directed by boss woman Alankrita Shrivastava, who is known for films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.
Speaking about the show, Alankrita had earlier said, "Bombay Begums is a story about Indian women that I hope women in India and across the world will connect with. The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success but have many other battles to fight too. It's the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled," she added.
The show will be out on March 8.
