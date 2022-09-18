Farhan Akhtar says he's a fan of Shabana Azmi's dance; shares their pic from his wedding as he wishes her on birthday

Shabana Azmi is celebrating her 72nd birthday on Sunday. Her stepson Farhan Akhtar was among those who took to social media to wish the veteran actor. Farhan called himself a fanboy of Shabana's and complimented her on her dancing skills as he shared a sweet birthday wish with a picture of them together. Also Read| When Shabana Azmi shared a woman's reaction to her ironing Javed Akhtar's kurta

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram account to share a candid picture with Shabana clicked at his wedding to Shibani Dandekar earlier this year. The actor-filmmaker revealed that he had been a fan of Shabana's dancing for a long time, but the wedding was the first time they got a chance to dance together.

Farhan shared a picture that featured him busting a move and Shabana looking at him as she too danced with a flower bouquet in her hand. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @azmishabana18 Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally danced together," adding red heart emojis. Parvarish, a crime drama film directed by Manmohan Desai in 1977, featured the song Sambhal Jaye Zara in which Shabana danced alongside Neetu Kapoor (then Neetu Singh).

Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram Stories to wish Shabana Azmi, whom she has previously described as her inspiration and her favourite in the entertainment industry. Sharing a picture of Shabana, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday Shabana Ma'am. I hope your day is as amazing as you."

Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wish Shabana Azmi on her birthday.

Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar at his father Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse, Sukoon, in February this year. In videos from the wedding festivities, Farhan, Javed, and Shabana were seen dancing among other guests at the wedding. Shabana also shared a family picture from the wedding in which Farhan posed with her, his parents Javed and Honey Irani, and daughters Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar among others.

Farhan Akhtar is making a comeback to direction with his upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa, which is written by his sister Zoya Akhtar and stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Shabana will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan among others.

