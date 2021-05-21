Fashion actor Arjan Bajwa says Priyanka Chopra saw his audition in a parking lot, recalls a message she sent him

Arjan Bajwa has revealed a few interesting anecdotes about his movie Fashion, co-starring Priyanka Chopra. The Madhur Bhandarkar movie, which released in 2008, gave him his breakthrough in the industry. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that Priyanka had first watched his audition on a laptop placed on the bonnet of a car in a parking lot.

The actor was a fairly new in the industry at the time. He had starred in a few Telugu movies and also had a role in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's Guru. The actor had also auditioned for Anurag Kashyap's film Gulaal at the time.

"I remember that time UTV was producing the film (Fashion) and UTV people had a DVD of mine which had (his) audition for some other film. Priyanka herself told me that, after watching some movie in a preview theatre, UTV producers and executive producers on the film showed her the DVD of mine in the night after the show got over, putting the laptop on the bonnet of a car in the parking lot," he said, speaking with Times Now.

"Because she must have asked yaar, kaun hai mere opposite? (who is opposite me?)They told her that he is a fairly new guy, who has done a few films. So, she said that 'I saw your audition which you had done and you were fantastic and it was really amazing. It was an audition for Anurag Kashyap's film Gulaal. That, I think she saw and she was really appreciative," he added.

Post the shoot, when the movie was still in the post-production stage, he received a message from Priyanka. "One night I remember, I was shooting in Hyderabad after Fashion got over, I was shooting for something. Middle of the night, she must be dubbing for the film Fashion and she sent me a sweet message saying that 'I was just dubbing and I saw a scene of yours and you were fantastic. Please do not ever think of changing your profession. You know, I am really impressed by what you just did, you are a fantastic actor,'" he explained in the same interview.

Arjan has appeared in a few projects since the release of Fashion. His last big-screen outing was in Kabir Singh, led by Shahid Kapoor. He was also seen in the digital series State of Seige 26/11. He will soon appear in an untitled series opposite Shruti Haasan.